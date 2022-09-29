Pittsburgh police offering $10,000 reward for information on burned police vehicles

Pittsburgh police are offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who can provide information leading to the identification and arrest of the people responsible for burning three police vehicles.

Police say three of their marked cruisers were intentionally burned Wednesday morning on the corner of North Lincoln and Galveston Avenue.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is teaming up with Pittsburgh police to offer the reward.

Authorities released photos showing two people caught on surveillance cameras outside of the location.

NEW: Pittsburgh police & ATF are now looking for 2 people who set fire to 3 marked Pgh police cars - ATF is offering a $10,000 award to anyone with information leading to the arrest & conviction. pic.twitter.com/9s1XFOGQbK — Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) September 29, 2022

Anyone with a tip should call 888-283-8477 or contact Pittsburgh police at 412-323-7800.

Tips can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov or on the tips website.

