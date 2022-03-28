Pittsburgh police officer accused of raping female officer barred from any contact with her

An Allegheny County judge has permanently barred a Pittsburgh police officer from any contact with a female officer who accused him of raping her.

Target 11 obtained a copy of that ruling after a female officer filed paperwork, asking the court to grant a permanent protective order against the officer.

The judge in the case also made some very strong comments about the case.

On Channel 11 News at 6 p.m., hear from the judge and the attorneys representing both officers as this case moves forward.

