Pittsburgh police officer accused of staging dead cat on a fence, bureau investigating

WPXI.com News Staff
·1 min read

An investigation is underway after a Pittsburgh police officer was accused of staging a dead cat on a fence behind the station.

An official from the bureau said they are aware of the incident.

The cat was staged to look like it was climbing the fence.

The officer involved has been placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation takes place.

