Pittsburgh police officer accused of staging dead cat on a fence, bureau investigating

An investigation is underway after a Pittsburgh police officer was accused of staging a dead cat on a fence behind the station.

An official from the bureau said they are aware of the incident.

Breaking: a Pgh police officer is on administrative leave pending an investigation after he allegedly hung a dead cat on a fence right outside the zone 2 police station in the Hill district A public safety spokesperson says the bureau is taking this very seriously #wpxi — Rick Earle (@WPXIRickEarle) January 20, 2023

The cat was staged to look like it was climbing the fence.

The officer involved has been placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation takes place.

