Pittsburgh Police officer injured during foot pursuit with man with gun

A Pittsburgh Police officer was injured while he was chasing a man who had a gun.

Officers were called to the intersection of Stanwix Street and Liberty Avenue after someone reported a man being threatened by another man with a gun at around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found someone matching the description they had received. As they approached, the man started running away.

While chasing after the suspect, an officer was injured on some stairs. He received injuries to his legs and face. Medics had to be called to the scene.

Pittsburgh police say they lost sight of the suspect but are still investigating.

