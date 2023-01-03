Pittsburgh police officer injured responding to domestic incident

A Pittsburgh police officer was injured responding to a domestic incident in Brookline this morning.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, officers were called to the 500 block of Brookline Blvd. just before 4 a.m. for a domestic-related incident involving a male and a female. When officers got to the scene, they surrounded a vehicle with the male inside. The male allegedly reversed the vehicle, striking a police cruiser and causing an officer to jump out of the way to avoid being struck.

The officer hit her head on a curb, according to a report. She was transported to the hospital by medics in stable condition with neck and wrist pain.

The suspect then hit another vehicle before fleeing the area. He later wrecked at the bottom of Pioneer Avenue and ran through a wooded area on foot. Officers found him near London Towne Road, where he was taken into custody.

Multiple charges are expected to be filed against the male. No other details were provided.

TRENDING NOW:

Brackenridge police chief killed, another officer injured in shooting; sources say suspect dead Buffalo Bills game postponed after safety Damar Hamlin collapses, receives CPR on field ‘He made the ultimate sacrifice’: Brackenridge police chief Justin McIntire killed in shooting VIDEO: Pennsylvania will have 2nd highest gas tax in United States after most recent increase DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts