Pittsburgh police officer injured while breaking up fighting juveniles in Squirrel Hill

Sep. 7—A Pittsburgh police officer was injured as police used stun guns to subdue juveniles who were fighting Tuesday afternoon in the city's Squirrel Hill neighborhood.

City police responded to the fight shortly after 2:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of Murray Avenue.

One of the youths became combative when an officer tried to break them up, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety. When the officer used a Taser on the juvenile, a second youth attacked the officer, and another officer then used a Taser on the attacking youth, a Public Safety spokesman said.

The officer who was attacked suffered shoulder and hand injuries and was in stable condition when he was taken by ambulance for treatment, according to the spokesman.

The two juveniles were evaluated at the scene by Pittsburgh EMS and were taken to a local hospital to be further checked by doctors.

An investigation is underway, with charges pending, the spokesman said.

