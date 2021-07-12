Pittsburgh police officer placed on leave after discharging weapon during pursuit

Jul. 11—A Pittsburgh police officer is on administrative leave after an incident Saturday in which the officer's weapon discharged during a pursuit in the city's South Side.

No one was injured in the incident which happened just before 1:30 a.m. when an officer conducted a traffic stop at the corner of Uxor Way and Sarah Street, according to public safety officials.

Two males exited the vehicle, despite the officer telling them to remain inside, and then randown Uxor Way. The officer chased them briefly.

"During the foot pursuit, an officer discharged his duty weapon one time," Cara Cruz, public safety spokeswoman, said.

It is department policy to place the officer on administrative leave.

The driver of the vehicle was caught and arrested. He was charged with escape and various traffic violations. Additional charges could be filed, Cruz said.

Cruz said a firearm and undisclosed narcotics were found in the vehicle.

Police are still searching for the passenger.

The vehicle was towed to be processed by the Auto Squad.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tawnya at 724-226-7726, tpanizzi@triblive.com or via Twitter .