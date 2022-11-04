Pittsburgh police: Officer struck, vehicle crashes after suspect flees

A Pittsburgh police officer was struck in the leg by a vehicle when a man fled from a traffic stop early Friday morning.

The officer stopped the driver at the intersection of McKinley Street and Grogan Avenue for a suspected DUI around 3 a.m., according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

The driver provided his name and date of birth but couldn’t provide a driver’s license. He then fled, striking the officer in the leg, according to a release.

Police followed the vehicle, which turned down a dead-end road in the 700 block of Margaret Street in Mount Oliver, hitting a tree.

The driver was transported to a local hospital by EMS to be medically cleared. He was then transported to the Allegheny County Jail.

The officer was not seriously injured and was evaluated on scene.

The driver had an outstanding warrant and a large amount of narcotics were recovered from inside the vehicle, according to the report.

The investigation is ongoing.

