Pittsburgh police say one man is dead after a shooting in Larimer

Pittsburgh police say one person is dead after a shooting in Larimer.

Officers said they responded to the 6500 block of Shetland Street in Larimer for two different ShotSpotter alerts at around 10:03 p.m.

When they arrived at the scene they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

That man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The Violent Crimes Unit is investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

