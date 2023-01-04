Pittsburgh police: Pizza delivery driver beaten, robbed and abducted

Pittsburgh police say a pizza delivery driver was robbed and abducted in Elliott Tuesday night.

According to a report, officers were called around 10 p.m. to take a report of a robbery and abduction that occurred a short time earlier in the 900 block of Phoenix Street.

A male pizza delivery driver told officers he stopped his vehicle around 9:30 p.m. to find an address when he was approached by three males, all dressed in black, with black handguns. He said they demanded and stole money, his car keys, wallet, phone and shoes.

The victim told police the suspects kicked the back of his knees, causing him to fall, then began beating him with their handguns and fists. They then put him in the trunk of his car, he said.

They drove an unknown distance before they got out and left him in the trunk, according to the report. The victim said when he thought they had left the area, he was able to get into the car through the backseat and walk to call police from the 1300 block of Hassler Street.

The victim had a swollen jaw and bruises, but he refused medical treatment, according to police.

The vehicle was found at the ball park at Herschel Field. It was towed for processing.

No arrests have been made. Detectives are investigating.

