Pittsburgh police probe Allentown shooting early Sunday
May 30—Pittsburgh police are investigating a shooting in the city's Allentown neighborhood that wounded a male victim.
Police said the victim, who was shot in the leg, was in stable condition when he arrived at a hospital by private means just before 3:45 a.m.
Officers later discovered the crime scene outside a home in the 900 block of Arlington Avenue.
