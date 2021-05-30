Pittsburgh police probe Allentown shooting early Sunday

May 30—Pittsburgh police are investigating a shooting in the city's Allentown neighborhood that wounded a male victim.

Police said the victim, who was shot in the leg, was in stable condition when he arrived at a hospital by private means just before 3:45 a.m.

Officers later discovered the crime scene outside a home in the 900 block of Arlington Avenue.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@triblive.com or via Twitter .