Pittsburgh police probe Knoxville shooting that injured 2

Nov. 27—Pittsburgh police are investigating a shooting that injured two people Friday night in the city's Knoxville neighborhood.

Officers responded shortly after 10 p.m. to the shooting reported in the area of Amanda Avenue and Bausman Street, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety spokeswoman Cara Cruz.

A female victim with a gunshot wound to the leg was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition, Cruz said. A male victim who was shot in the foot refused transport by medics, she said.

