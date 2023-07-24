Pittsburgh police recaps first weekend of increased patrol in South Side

The results are in for the first weekend of the increased South Side Entertainment Patrol of East Carson Street and adjacent areas.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Pittsburgh Police increase patrols in South Side after frequent gun violence

According to Pittsburgh police, eight people were arrested between July 20 and July 23.

Six of the arrests were for felonies and two were by summons. Three firearms were also recovered, police said.

Police also said they issued 45 non-traffic citations over the celebratory weekend. The majority of those citations were for disorderly conduct, open containers, public urination and marijuana.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Channel 11 Exclusive: Internal police memo details new approach to East Carson Street violence

There were also 12 parking citations and six vehicles were towed, according to police.

In addition, there were 17 traffic stops and 26 traffic citations issued.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Carson City Saloon temporarily closing in response to recent shootings, violence

The Nuisance Bar Task Force also conducted compliance checks, issuing 14 violations for one establishment, police said.

There were no police incidents that happened at Picklesburgh.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Search launched after man jumps from Carnival cruise ship, officials say Woman in labor taken from Picklesburgh to hospital 4 people injured in Ligonier Township crash involving several motorcycles VIDEO: New Kensington Bridge to colose until September for construction work DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts