Pittsburgh police release details about sexual assault allegations against high school students

Pittsburgh police are speaking out for the first time about their investigation into shocking and disturbing allegations that a 15-year-student at Taylor Allderdice High School was raped by several students after school and off campus.

At a weekly news briefing, police offered few new details but confirmed much of what Target 11 had first reported earlier this week.

It allegedly happened in a restroom at a nearby restaurant and in an abandoned building near the intersections of Murray and Forward avenues.

“I can acknowledge that we are investigating the allegations, and it’s a current and active and open investigation, so there’s nothing more I can give you at this time, just to say that we are aware of the incident and we are actively investigating at this time,” said Pittsburgh Police Commander Richard Ford, who heads the Major Crimes division.

Police have declined to release further details.

Target 11 has learned that the alleged assault happened on Friday, Oct. 14, and that detectives from the Pittsburgh Police Bureau Special Victims Unit canvassed the area near Forward and Murray and they’ve also visited the high school searching for witnesses and surveillance video to aid in the investigation.

It’s the same area where some residents and business owners complained of large groups of students gathering and some then fighting after school while waiting for buses.

And just last month, a police officer was injured while using his taser to break up one of those fights.

As for the alleged rape, police say there have been no arrests, yet.

“There has been no charges. The investigation is still ongoing at this time,” said Commander Ford.

Law enforcement sources told Target 11 that police have identified several of the teenagers allegedly involved in the assault.

Sources said the three teenagers are all 16 years old.

No charges have been filed as police continue their investigation.

