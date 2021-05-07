Pittsburgh police release video of suspects in graffiti tagging at Andy Warhol Museum

May 7—Pittsburgh police have released a surveillance video as they search for two suspects who recently tagged the Andy Warhol Museum with graffiti.

The suspects were captured on camera early on April 13 tagging the museum on Sandusky Street, on the city's North Side.

Detectives with the department's Graffiti Squad said they believe the pair are working together to deface properties. They are suspected of tagging a building at 3821 Dawson St. in the Oakland neighborhood.

According to police, one of the suspects uses the tag "Demo," which has been appearing in many areas, including Oakland. The other suspect is using an illegible tag, police said.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact city detectives at 412-495-6052.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@triblive.com or via Twitter .