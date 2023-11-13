Pittsburgh Police respond to carjacking in East Liberty, armed robbery in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar

Pittsburgh Police are investigating an armed carjacking and robbery that occurred within a short amount of time of each other.

Authorities say the first incident happened at the Whole Foods parking garage on Penn Avenue in East Liberty.

A man there told officers he was sitting inside his white Audi station wagon in the garage when a male opened his driver’s side door and pointed a gun at him. The man was forced out of the car. The victim said the carjacker threw his cell phone before he took off in the car.

Police say the Chipotle on Freeport Road was robbed a short time later.

A woman working at the restaurant told police a male put a gun against her back and demanded all of the money from the cash register. He then left the scene.

No one was hurt during either crime.

Police say they are working to confirm if the incidents are connected and are using surveillance footage to find answers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Man injured after jumping from roof to escape Butler house fire Have any $2 bills? You could be in for a big surprise Crafton police searching for endangered missing 16-year-old boy VIDEO: Non-profit brings free dental, vision & medical services to Butler County DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts