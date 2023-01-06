Pittsburgh police responding to fatal stabbing in South Side Slopes

Pittsburgh police are on the scene of a fatal stabbing in the South Side Slopes.

Allegheny County 911 confirmed that police and EMS crews were called to the 2100 block of Arlington Avenue at 6:38 p.m. for the incident.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story, and Channel 11 has a crew working to learn more. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

