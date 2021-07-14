Pittsburgh police search for 12-year-old missing from Arlington neighborhood

Jul. 14—Pittsburgh police detectives are seeking the public's help to find a missing 12-year-old boy last seen in the city's Arlington neighborhood.

Kirill Matveev was last seen on Monday, July 12 at 4 p.m. in the 2300 block of Arlington Avenue. He was wearing a yellow sweater, black jeans, and white-and-black Vans shoes.

Matveev is about 5-feet-7-inches tall, 140 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

He is known to frequent the Arlington neighborhood, police said.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Special Victims Unit at 412-323-7141.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@triblive.com or via Twitter .