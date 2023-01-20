Pittsburgh police search for missing 12-year-old girl

Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing girl.

KyLeeah Carrington-Moore, 12, was reported missing from her grandmother’s house in the 300 block of Michigan Street at 11 p.m. on Jan. 19.

She is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds, and has black eyes and curly hair.

She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and a beige scarf on her head.

Kyleeah is known to spend time at the McKinley Park after-school program. She did not show up at her school, Friendship Academy, on Friday, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pittsburgh Police SVU detectives at 412-323-7141 or 911.

