Pittsburgh police search for 'violent offender' accused of North Side assault

Jul. 9—Pittsburgh police want to alert the public about a man that that they say is violent offender who is at large.

Ozell Austin, 58, is wanted on attempted rape and assault charges in connection with an incident June 28.

Police said he allegedly assaulted a woman on the North Shore.

He stands 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs about 175 pounds. He has brown eyes, black hair and a graying beard.

Police said Austin is known to frequent the North Side and Uptown areas.

People are warned not to approach him if seen, and to call 911.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@triblive.com or via Twitter .