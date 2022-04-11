Pittsburgh police searching for man accused of sexually assaulting sleeping teen

Pittsburgh police are looking for a man who they say sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl while she was asleep on her couch.

Investigators say Robert Huggins broke into the girl’s home, climbed on top of her while wearing a ski mask and tried to force her into a sex act.

Police are still looking for him.

On Channel 11 News at 6 p.m., hear how detectives were able to pinpoint Huggins.

