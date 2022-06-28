Pittsburgh police searching for man suspected of involvement in hit-and-run, other crimes

Police say Jabbar Thompson is armed and dangerous and they want him off the streets. A warrant is now out for the 19-year-old’s arrest for a series of crimes including escaping from police during a traffic stop, a hit-and-run and totaling a rental car.

According to court documents, police say on May 5 they tried to pull him over in the area of Saw Mill Run Boulevard for going over 70 mph in a 35-mph zone, but say Thompson refused to stop. Instead, court documents say he accelerated and “rear-ended another motorist” on the on-ramp. Then police say Thompson “picked up excessive speed and fled the accident scene on Saw Mill Run Boulevard.”

Roughly two hours later, police found the white Kia with Massachusetts plates dumped on Phineas street in the Northside. Police say the car had “heavy front end damage”

and “bullet holes were discovered in the roof and rear quarter panel.”

The car was a Hertz rental, reserved in someone else’s name. Police found Sheetz receipts inside the car and got a description of their suspect from surveillance pictures from the store in Monroeville. DNA and fingerprints inside the rental car matched Jabbar Thompson.

Thompson was already in the system. Thompson was arrested by Monroeville police for resisting arrest, carrying a firearm without a license and drug charges. He was also arrested in the city for running from police and crashing another Kia, before being caught.

If you see Jabbar Thompson, he is armed and dangerous. Do not approach him. Call the police.

