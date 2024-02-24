Pittsburgh police searching for missing 11-year-old girl

Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl.

Alayna Hines was last seen leaving her home in the 1300 block of Collier Street at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

She was wearing a black sweatshirt, ripped blue jeans, white Nike shoes and carrying a Mickey Mouse backpack.

Alayna is 4 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 412-323-7141 or 911.

