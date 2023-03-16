Pittsburgh police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl.

According to police, Tyshaya Somerville was last seen in Carrick. She was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, light blue jeans and pink tennis shoes.

Police said she is considered to be in danger due to her age.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 412-323-7141.

