Pittsburgh police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl.

According to police, Kamarah Sanders is 5′5″ and 90 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen at her residence, in the 6200 block of Carver Street on Wednesday.

She was last seen wearing a black, BeBe brand sweat suit and white Nike Air Max shoes.

Police said she attends Westinghouse Academy 6-12, but did not come home after school.

She could be in the area of the 2100 block of Park Hill Drive.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Pittsburgh police at (412)323-7141 or call 911.

