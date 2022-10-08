Pittsburgh police searching for missing 11-year-old girl

UPDATE 10/8/22 5:30 p.m. Information originally released by Pittsburgh police stated that Montgomery was a 12-year-old girl. They have since clarified she is 11 years old.

Police also originally reported Montgomery was last seen near Highview Cemetery. They have changed that information, now saying she was last seen near Highwood Cemetery.

Please note: Age of juvenile is 11, not 12 as previously reported. She was last seen near *Highwood Cemetery. — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) October 8, 2022

Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Authorities say Jaliana Montgomery was last seen on Oct. 7 in Woods Run.

Montgomery was near the Highview Cemetery when she was last seen.

Police say she is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs around 105 pounds. She has a red curly afro.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

