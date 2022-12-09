Pittsburgh police locate missing 12-year-old girl

UPDATE: According to police, she has been safely located.

Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl.

According to a social media post, Angie’nae Mar, is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

She was last seen in Homewood on Saturday, Nov. 12.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 412-323-7141 or dial 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Pittsburgh stabbing 9-year-old boy, woman stabbed in Target store; guard shoots, kills suspect Arrest made in death of man found along road in Lawrence County VIDEO: CHANNEL 11 EXCLUSIVE: A trendy trick to saving money on clothes DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts