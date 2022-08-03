Pittsburgh police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl.

According to a social media post, Alison Vivas is 4′10″, weighs 70 pounds and wears glasses. Police said she has black hair with yellow in the back.

She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black and blue shorts and black flip flops.

Alison was last seen in Oakland around 6 p.m. on Tuesday. She could be heading to the Penn Hills area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Pittsburgh police at (412)323-7141.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

