Pittsburgh police searching for missing 13-year-old boy
Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy who is considered to be in danger.
Keith Lovelace is 5 feet 5 inches and weighs 115 pounds. He was last seen downtown on Ross Street, where police said he ran away from his mother.
Lovelace was last seen wearing a royal blue hat, an orange, maroon and black Columbia jacket and black sweatpants.
He has a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus pass, according to police.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or police at 412-323-7141.
