Pittsburgh Police searching for missing 13-year-old boy

Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy.

According to police, Jules Scott is 5 feet 8 inches and weighs 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood on Thursday afternoon, wearing a red sweat suit and red New Balance shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 412-323-7141 or dial 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

