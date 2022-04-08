Pittsburgh Police searching for missing 13-year-old boy
Pittsburgh Police are searching for a missing and endangered 13-year-old boy.
According to police, Rajae Allen was last seen in Oakland around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Police say Rajae is 5′6″, 135 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.
He was last seen wearing black clothing and a purple jacket.
Police say he is known to frequent the North Side and Mt. Oliver areas.
If you have any information about his whereabouts, call (412)323-7141.
