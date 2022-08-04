Pittsburgh Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl.

According to a release, Ashlynn Southerland is 5′1″ and weighs 115 pounds. She has black hair and blue eyes, and has a scar under her right eye.

She was last seen by her family on July 30. Her last known potential location was a movie theater in Bridgeville on Tuesday.

Police said Ashlynn is known to spend time in Brookline, Beechview and Dormont. She could possibly be in Mt. Lebanon.

According to police, her phone is turned off. She could be in the company of adult males.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at (412)323-7141 or (412)323-7800.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Harrison city community rallies around 6-year-old boy after accident leads to amputation of his feet Report: Equifax issued wrong credit scores for millions looking for home, auto loans Beaver County woman charged after allegedly chasing, rear-ending victim VIDEO: Dr. Oz visits McCandless for National Night Out event DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts