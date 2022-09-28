Pittsburgh police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl.

According to police, Kamahra Sanders was last seen Tuesday morning at home. She was wearing a white shirt, black pants and white shoes.

Police said Kamahra left for school at Westinghouse Academy and did not return home.

Kamahra is known to frequent Park Hill Drive, specifically the 2100 block.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact detectives at (412)323-7141.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

