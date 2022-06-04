Pittsburgh Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

Pittsburgh Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl.

According to police, Dreemah Matthews is 5′2″, weighs 100 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen on Thursday just before 7:45 a.m. getting on the school bus.

Police said she is known to spend time on the Northside.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Pittsburgh police at (412)323-7141.

