Police: Missing teen found safe

UPDATE: Myleah Macklin has been found safe and has returned home, police said.

Original report: Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl.

According to police, Myleah Macklin did not return home from Arsenal School on Tuesday.

She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans. She has black hair which is in a high ponytail. The ponytail is long, braided and has blue hair in it.

Police said that Macklin is known to frequent the North Side, particularly Northview Heights and the Hill District.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Pittsburgh Police at (412)323-7141.

