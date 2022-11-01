Pittsburgh police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl.

According to police, Mariah Moreno was last seen Monday near Broadway Avenue in Beechview.

Moreno is 5 feet 3 inches and weighs 100 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Pittsburgh police at 412-323-7141 or 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

