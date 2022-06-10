Pittsburgh police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl.

According to police, Destiny Stein is 5′0″ and weighs 100 pounds. She was last seen around 7:30 a.m. Thursday in Brighton Heights.

Destiny has black and blonde hair, and was last seen wearing navy blue pajama pants and a black Mickey Mouse shirt.

Story continues

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Pittsburgh police at (412)323-7141.

TRENDING NOW:

2 rescued from chocolate tank at Mars factory in Pennsylvania Resource officer fatally shoots ‘suspicious’ person outside Alabama elementary school Parents upset after Seneca Valley School Board President makes controversial post online VIDEO: Target 11: Mayor Gainey wants to see South Side violence for himself after recent shootings, fights DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts