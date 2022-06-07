Missing 14-year-old girl found safe

UPDATE: She was found safe.

Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl.

According to police, she was last seen at around 11 p.m. Sunday night.

She is 5′1″, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Pittsburgh police at (412)323-7141.

