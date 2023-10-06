Pittsburgh police searching for missing 22-year-old man

Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing man.

Quasim Rooks, 22, was last seen near Penn and North Braddock Avenues early Thursday morning, between midnight and 1 a.m.

Rooks is 5 feet, 9 inches and weighs 145 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing black pants with the letter O and an army green shirt.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

