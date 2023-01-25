Pittsburgh police searching for missing 72-year-old man

Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing 72-year-old man.

According to police, Melvin Wilson was last seen at 4:10 p.m. on Tuesday in the 500 block of S. Negley Avenue.

He was wearing black pants, a black jacket and black shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 412-323-7141.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

