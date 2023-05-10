Pittsburgh police searching for missing 82-year-old man considered at risk

Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing 82-year-old man who is considered at risk because of his medical needs.

According to police, John Roginski is 6 feet 1 inch and weighs 180 pounds. He was last seen leaving his home on Briggs Street after 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Roginski was last seen wearing a pink shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Butler nurse accused of stealing pain medicine, tested positive for hydromorphone, fentanyl Manhunt underway for 2 convicts who escaped Pennsylvania prison without notice for 19 hours University of Dayton graduate from Pittsburgh killed in accident hours after receiving degree VIDEO: Suspect shot in exchange of gunfire with police in Homestead; 2 officers injured DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts