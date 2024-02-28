Pittsburgh police searching for missing, endangered 11-year-old boy

Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing and endangered 11-year-old boy.

Skyler Johnson is 5 feet tall and weighs 100 pounds.

He was last seen wearing black pants and a black t-shirt with a robot on it.

Police said Skyler tends to visit Penn Avenue, Garfield, Friendship, and Liberty Avenue. They say he likes to go into gas stations and food stores.

Skyler was last seen late Tuesday afternoon near Children’s Hospital, turning right on 44th Street toward Lawrenceville.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 412-323-7141.

