Pittsburgh Police searching for missing, endangered 13-year-old girl

Pittsburgh Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl, who is believed to be endangered.

According to police, Nidrea Cox was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday in Glen Hazel. She was wearing black clothing and a headband.

Nidrea is 5′7″ and weighs around 190 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information pertaining to her whereabouts is asked to call Pittsburgh Police at (412)323-7141.

TRENDING NOW:

Drone 11 footage shows aftermath of train derailment in Harmar Township, 17 cars derailed Family of Washington County man who was killed while mowing his lawn speaks out Target 11 warning shoppers after more skimming devices are discovered VIDEO: UPMC makes medical breakthrough towards curing cancer DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts