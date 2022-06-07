Pittsburgh police searching for missing, endangered 61-year-old man

Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing 61-year-old man.

According to police, Donald Copeland has not been seen or heard from since June 2.

Police said he went missing after leaving his residence on Bedford Avenue unannounced.

Copeland is considered to be in danger because he has a medical condition. Police said he left home without his medication, which could cause confusion and delirium.

He is 5′8″ and 150 pounds. He drives a gray/silver Mazda 3, with plate number LWY5252.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the missing person’s unit at (412)323-7141.

TRENDING NOW:

Westmoreland County man facing charges after allegedly trying to take picture up young woman’s skirt PennDOT worker injured after being hit by alleged drunk driver in McKeesport Man killed after being pinned between trailer, loading dock in Harmar Township VIDEO: Port Authority of Allegheny County to undergo name change, rebranding DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts