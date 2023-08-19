Pittsburgh police searching for missing man with autism

Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing man who has autism.

According to police, Paul James Ayala, 23, was last seen in the 5400 block of Keefe Street.

Ayala is non-verbal. He is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Police said Ayala is known to spend time in McBride Park and surrounding areas.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Recall alert: More than 1.5 million dehumidifiers recalled due to potential fire hazard Woman accused of stealing more than $250K meant for Fort Pitt Block House Rachael DelTondo Murder: Parents issue statement after DA names prime suspect VIDEO: Sports communities remember, honor victims of Plum house explosion DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts