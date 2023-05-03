Pittsburgh police searching for missing man considered at risk

Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing man who is considered to be at risk.

According to police, Jeffrey Farren, 60, was last seen at his home on Autumnwood Drive in the West End on April 27.

Farren is 6 feet tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has blue eyes and gray hair.

Police said Farren has no working phone. They are advising anyone who may see or locate Farren to use caution.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 412-323-7141.

