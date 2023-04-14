Pittsburgh police searching for missing man considered ‘extremely vulnerable’

Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing man who they consider to be extremely vulnerable.

According to police, Deandre Watkins, 29, was last seen Wednesday in the Hill District at the intersection of Elmore and Centre Avenue.

Watkins is considered extremely vulnerable due to mental health issues.

He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, black sweatpants and white sneakers. He has dreadlocks with blonde tips pulled back in a ponytail.

Police said Watkins could be in the Sheraden area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

