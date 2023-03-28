Pittsburgh police searching for missing man

Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing man.

According to police, Brandon Pfeifer-Davis, 22, was last seen at McFadden’s on the North Shore on Friday.

Pfeifer-Davis is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has blue eyes, dirty-blonde hair.

Police said he has not been in contact with family and friends and his cell phone is off. Pfeifer-Davis has not been on social media and his vehicle is still at his Greenfield home.

He did not show up to work on Monday, which police said is unusual and his family is concerned.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call detectives at 412-323-7141.

