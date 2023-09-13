Pittsburgh police searching for missing, at-risk 14-year-old girl

Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl who is believed to be at risk.

According to police, Candae Young was last seen Tuesday afternoon in the area of Bracey Drive in the East Hills.

Young is 5 feet, 5 inches and weighs 120 pounds. She has long black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans and has a tattoo on her left arm that says “WAYS” in red ink.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 412-323-7141.

