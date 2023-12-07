Pittsburgh police searching for missing, at-risk 14-year-old boy

Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing, at-risk teenage boy.

Sh’Kia Ross, 14, was last seen downtown on Wednesday in the 1400 block of Forbes Avenue.

Ross is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141 or 911.

